EXCLUSIVE: Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams and The Fast and the Furious star Jordana Brewster have signed up to star in Jay Baruchel’s Random Acts of Violence.

Man Seeking Woman and This Is The End star Baruchel has written and directed the road-trip horror feature and will also star. Baruchel, who wrote Seann William Scott-fronted Goon, is writing with his longtime writing partner Jesse Chabot. Also starring Niamh Wilson (Maps to The Stars), production on the film has just started in Toronto and will run through September.

Based on the eponymous graphic novel, written by Jimmy Palmiotti and Justin Gray, the film follows the story of comic book creator Todd Walkley, played by Williams, along with his girlfriend Kathy, played by Brewster, assistant Aurora, played by Wilson and best friend and Hard Calibre Comics owner Ezra, played by Baruchel as they go on a road-trip. On their way from Toronto to New York for Comic-Con, bad things start to happen and people start getting killed in a fashion eerily similar to the kills portrayed in his Slasherman comic. It becomes clear that a very avid fan is out there following them and hurting people, and using Todd’s comic as inspiration. As the bodies pile up, and Todd’s friends and family become targets and victims themselves, Todd will be forced into taking responsibility for everything his ideas have wrought.

The film is produced by Elevation Pictures, the Canadian distribution company that has released films including The Imitation Game, Room and Moonlight in Canada. Noah Segal (The Hummingbird Project) and Randy Manis (Margin Call) will produce with Jesse Williams, Jesse Chabot, Ricky Tollman, Jonathan Bronfman, Jimmy Palmiotti and Justin Gray serving as exec producers. Ariella Naymark is co-producer and Elevation will distribute in Canada.