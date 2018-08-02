One vacation wasn’t enough so MTV’s favorite housemates are going on another. In the new trailer for Jersey Shore Family Vacation Part 2, the finely tanned crew head to Las Vegas for another reunion and GTL-infused adventures which includes the wedding of Pauly D.

The trailer reunites Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino for another vacation. However, this time Snooki makes the announcement that Angelina wants to join them which doesn’t sit too well with the rest of them. The video above also features some regular Jersey Shore hijinks and ends with a celebratory wedding ceremony

The highly anticipated “Jersey Shore Family Vacation Part 2” returns with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, August 23 at 8 PM ET/PT. The first hour will be simulcast globally across Viacom’s international network of MTV channels in nearly 180 countries.

The second season of cable’s #1 series with 18-34 kicks off with the housemates in Las Vegas then brings them back to New Jersey where it all started, for a weekend in Atlantic City and some fun on the shore. From welcoming new family members to reliving their glory days and celebrating milestones together, the housemates return for even more fist pumping and grand antics. But, when their personal lives spill out into the tabloids and on social media, the group must confront a variety of issues.

The Shore franchise includes MTV’s Floribama Shore; Geordie Shore in the UK; Gandia Shore in Spain; Warsaw Shore in Poland; Acapulco Shore in Mexico; and Super Shore.