Jerry Seinfeld is headed to the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles to perform his signature brand of stand-up — but if you’re interested in attending, you better get your tickets with a swiftness because he’ll only be there for three performances Nov. 2-3.

The actor-comedian is best known for his role in the titular award-winning NBC show Seinfeld which ran for nine seasons and introduced us to a show about nothing and had the world saying “yada, yada, yada” all the live long day. But before that, he had an uncanny ability for observational humor in his stand-up which led to his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981.

Seinfeld continues to do stand-up around the world and has multiple projects including the Emmy nominated web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and his Netflix special Jerry Before Seinfeld. Seinfeld has also starred in, written and produced movies and directed and produced the Broadway hit Colin Quinn Long Story Short.

Tickets for Seinfeld Live go on sale Aug. 24 at 10 AM PT on HollywoodPantages.com and Ticketmaster.com.