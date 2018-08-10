After 35 years in syndication, Jeopardy! has arrived on Hulu. In a new deal between Hulu and Sony Pictures Television, the quiz show hosted by Alex Trebek made its subscription streaming debut Friday with 60 episodes available on Hulu.

To kick off the premiere, Hulu curated collections of some of Jeopardy!’s flagship special events, including a Tournament of Champions, a College Championship, and a Kids Week, as well as Battle of the Decades, which features some of the show’s fan-favorite contestants from its 35 year history, like all-time money winner Brad Rutter and long-running champion Ken Jennings.

With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, Jeopardy! is the top-rated quiz show on television. It won the 2017 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show and holds the Guinness World Records title for the most Emmy Awards won by a TV game show with a total of 34. It is also the recipient of a 2011 Peabody Award. The show’s 35th anniversary season will premiere Monday, Sept. 10.

Jeopardy! is produced by Sony Pictures Television and is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International.

You can watch a promo for Jeopardy!’s debut on Hulu below.