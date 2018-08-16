Sex and the City alumna Jenny Bicks has signed an overall deal with Lionsgate TV. Under the pact, she will develop and produce original television series for the studio.

Bicks served as executive producer on HBO’s signature comedy Sex and the City and executive producer/showrunner on the Showtime dark comedy seriesThe Big C. She created and executive produced the ABC dramedy Men in Trees and the NBC comedy Leap of Faith.

Bicks most recently served as executive producer/showrunner on season 2 of HBO’s Divorce, starring Sex and the City’s Sarah Jessica Parker. HBO has yet to make a renewal decision on the dark comedy series, but Liz Tuccillo replaced Bicks as showrunner as scripts are being written for a potential third season. Bicks also worked on Dawson’s Creek and co-wrote the screenplays for Oscar-nominated The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman, and Rio 2.

“Jenny has helmed some of the most iconic television series and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to our creative team,” said Lionsgate EVP and Head of Worldwide Scripted Television Chris Selak. “She’s an incredibly talented multi-hyphenate, and we look forward to working with her on premium, breakthrough original programming for our television slate.”

Bicks joins Lionsgate TV’s talent roster, which includes Justin Simien (Dear White People), Yvette Lee Bowser (Black-ish), Eric and Kim Tannenbaum (Two and a Half Men), Courtney Kemp (Power), Paul Feig (The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale), Eugenio Derbez and Ben O’Dell (Overboard, Instructions Not Included), Nashville’s Ed Zwick & Marshall Herskovitz, and Dexter’s John Goldwyn.

“I’ve always enjoyed Lionsgate’s cutting-edge programming. They’re not afraid to support a creator’s unique vision and I’m excited to add my voice to their chorus,” Bicks said.

She is repped by UTA and attorney Ken Richman at Hansen Jacobson.