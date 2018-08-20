SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of tonight’s Shades of Blue series finale.

“You’ve got all your tomorrows lined up,” Ray Liotta’s on the run NYPD Lt. Matt Wozniak unintentionally ironically reassured his Jennifer Lopez played protégée Det. Harlee Santos tonight on the Season 3 ender and series finale of Shades of Blue.

While a Goodfellas alum led spinoff for the low rated cliché filled corrupt cop drama could feasibly be launched off the close of Shades, the fact is unless World of Dance judge JLo is looking to crossover to the next season of Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black, the NBC show’s tomorrows will thankfully be no more.

Oddly, with months to finesse things since the end of the series was announced in April and the “By Virtue Fall” episode that just aired, Shades of Blue failed the clutch test. Full of courtroom drama but not actually in a courtroom plus little drama and with declarations of a “slippery slope” and the “ugly truth,” the show threw everything and the Police Commission in the narrative blender in the hopes of redemption, literally and figuratively.

Yet, instead of bringing Santo’s story to a worthy conclusion, the Adi Hasak created series fumbled through about five different seemingly slapped together endings as one dangling plotline after another was rolled on and off stage in two blinks of any eye. In an elongated twist that you could see coming for miles and far too typical for Big 4 shows nowadays, Lopez’s conflicted character turned herself in to start “facing the music” after weaving around Internal Affairs, drug lords and her own conscience for three seasons.

In such a frenzy of inconceivable, including the strangling of the vilely overwrought, once much feared and now warp speed tried and convicted Intelligence Unit chief Jordan Ramsay (Bruce McGill) by Woz in the prison bus cage, it appears Jenny from the block has already deleted Shades from her brand browser. Clearly skilled on-screen, as viewings of 1998’s Out of Sight and more recently 2015’s Lila & Eve display, Lopez rarely brought that a-game to Shades to her own detriment and that of the Comcast-owned network.

Despite Shades’ long apparent limitations, perhaps the most galling part of the series finale is that the show already had a pretty respectable ending in the last week’s penultimate “Goodnight, Sweet Prince” episode.

Adding a few strategic edits to put paid to some other characters like Drea de Matteo’s once and future Det. Tess Nazario, the motel room killing by Santos of the dangerously obsessive ex-FBI Special Agent Robert Stahl (Warren Kole) would have been a satisfactory and even heart pumping end. Yet, with a 10-episode final season order and embrace of genre tropes galore, Shades had to drag it out to make it over the contractually obligated finish line.

So, having hit its stride last week, the best Shades could subject us to tonight besides JLo’s self determined imprisonment was nervous glances and slow-motion walks before a commission pulled together to expose the rot in certain sections of New York’s finest and a lame on the lam glued together aside of Nick Wechsler’s Detective Cole jumping on the ferry to a new life instead of spilling the beans. Add to that a Lopez voice-overed letter of self analysis, Jeffrey’s Cristina moved in with Woz and his Margaret Colin portrayed wife Linda while her mother serves hard time and the rehabilitated cop received a final ghostly cameo and peck on the cheek by the Operation Dumbo Drop actor’s real-life daughter Karsen Liotta as the long-dead Anna Kate Wozniak.

The truth is, with the exception of the conclusions of 1990’s Newhart and 2005’s Six Feet Under, series finales are almost always harried and unfulfilling affairs. The end of Shades of Blue was sadly and expectedly well within that tradition. The worst part is, as last week’s episode revealed, it really didn’t have to be that way – promises of tomorrows and more.