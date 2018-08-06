Sloughing towards its series conclusion on August 29, Shades of Blue (0.4/2) wasn’t exactly having its best night on as the lone original drama on Sunday.

Down a tenth from last week among adults 18-49 on an admittedly slow end of summer primetime, NBC’s Jennifer Lopez led NYPD drama stumbled into another series low, matching the final numbers of its July 22 show. In its 10 PM time slot, Shades was tied for last place with a NCIS: Los Angeles repeat on CBS and 43% behind ABC’s even To Tell The Truth (0.7/3) in the key demo.

Overall, it was the Disney-owned net and the still House of Moonves that were tied for the 18-49 number #1 with a 0.8/4. With the return of Celebrity Family Feud (1.0/5) after a week off and The $100,000 Pyramid (0.8/4), which saw the former down a tenth from its last original and the latter even with last week, ABC just barely won the viewership battle with an audience of 4.74 million to CBS’ 4.71 million.

CBS may have been a rare second in viewership but the home of Big Brother (1.5/6) saw the long running reality series first for the whole night in the key demo. Tops for the sixth Sunday in a row, the 8- 10 PM Julie Chen hosted show had exactly the same ratings result as the final numbers for its July 29 airing, which were up a tenth from the fast affiliates.

On Fox, the iHeartCountryFestival (0.4/2) primarily distinguished itself by helping to park the net in last place in the key demo with a 0.3/1 and last place in viewers with just 1.40 million tuning in.