Jennifer Lopez has signed on to star in Hustlers, a film adaptation based on a New York Times article by Jessica Pressler titled The Hustlers at Scores. Lorene Scafaria is directing the film from a screenplay she adapted. The article was about a group of former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

Set in New York City in the wake of the financial crisis, the pic explores the toll it took on the livelihood of the dancers who relied on their Wall Street clientele. Lopez will play the ringleader to the group of ambitious women who take their plans of getting their full cut too far.

Annapurna and Gloria Sanchez are producing with Scafaria co-producing. Lopez and producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas will executive produce along with associate producer Alexandra Brown.

Lopez, currently starring in the third and final season of NBC’s Shades of Blue, will next be seen on the big screen in STXfilms’ romantic comedy, Second Act. She’s repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallenstein.

Scafaria, who wrote and directed Seeking a Friend for the End of the World starring Steve Carell and Keira Knightley, is repped by UTA.