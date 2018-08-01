Could there be anymore reboots? As revivals and reimaginations of classic TV shows become more and more of a hot commodity in Hollywood, fans often fantasize of having their favorite series return. Jennifer Aniston isn’t any different.

In a recent interview in InStyle magazine’s September issue, the actress who many remember as Rachel Green on the NBC sitcom Friends admitted that she wouldn’t mind a reunion of the Central Perk gang.

“Before that show ended, people were asking if we were coming back. Courteney (Cox) and Lisa (Kudrow) and I talk about it,” said Aniston.

She added, “I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don’t know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted.”

If the Friends reboot does happen it will find success like their younger NBC sitcom sibling Will & Grace as well as other shows like One Day at a Time, Lost in Space, Queer Eye For the Straight Guy, and Twin Peaks.

In the interview, Aniston said that Matt LeBlanc doesn’t like to be asked about a reunion show but adds, “maybe we could talk him into it.” Then she gave another idea for a different kind of reboot.

“Or we just give it some time and then Lisa, Courteney, and I could reboot The Golden Girls and spend our last years together on wicker furniture,” she said.

Friends ran 10 seasons on NBC from 1994-2004 and became a pop culture classic.