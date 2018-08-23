U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions took a big swing at President Donald Trump in a statement today after POTUS demeaned and belittled him and the Department of Justice on Fox & Friends this morning.

Among other insults, Trump said he only gave Sessions the AG post because he had been loyal early in Trump’s White House bid. Trump also questioned Sessions’ manhood.

Responded Sessions: “While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations. I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action.

“However, no nation has a more talented, more dedicated group of law enforcement investigators and prosecutors than the United States.”

Sessions’ statement came after Trump took to Fox & Friends this morning to unload on Sessions again for recusing himself from matters related to the Russian election-tampering investigation and try to destroy the credibility of the DOJ.

“I put in an attorney general that never took control of the Justice Department,” Trump complained to Ainsley Earhardt. “Jeff Sessions never took control of the Justice Department, and it’s a sort of an incredible thing.”

Addressing reports that he will fire Sessions after the midterm elections, Trump said: “I wanted to stay uninvolved, but when everybody sees what going on in the Justice Department I always put ‘justice’ now with quotes. It’s a very, very sad day. Jeff Sessions recused himself, which he shouldn’t have done. Or he should have told me.

“Even my enemies say that Jeff Sessions should have told you that he was going to recuse himself and then you wouldn’t have put him in. He took the job and then he said, ‘I’m going to recuse myself.’ I said, ‘What kind of a man is this?’

“And by the way, he was on the campaign,” POTUS added on Fox News. “You know the only reason I gave him the job, because I felt loyalty; he was an original supporter; he was on the campaign. He knows there was no collusion. And what’s come out of Manafort [investigation]? No collusion. What’s come out of Michael Cohen? No collusion.”