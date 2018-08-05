Jeff Fager, executive producer of CBS’ 60 Minutes, will not be back at the office Monday, Deadline has confirmed with CBS. Fager, who has been on a planned vacation, will not return to work as planned on Monday, as CBS’ internal investigation in alleged misconduct continues.

“Having heard the investigation will be wrapping up soon, Jeff has decided to stay on vacation,” a CBS News spokesperson said in a statement.

The extended time away follows last month’s expose in The New Yorker that included allegations that Fager both enabled an atmosphere of harassment at 60 Minutes and himself made unwanted advances. He has denied the allegations.

Some 60 Minutes staffers returned from summer vacations last week, others will return tomorrow. Fager was supposed to be among the latter group.

This latest twist comes as CBS does it TCA presentation today.

