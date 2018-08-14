EXCLUSIVE: Jay Duplass has signed with management company Odenkirk-Provissiero Entertainment to rep him for acting.

Duplass, along with brother Mark prolific on the producing side (see their big Netflix movie deal, for example), has been busy in front of the camera as well. In addition to nearing production on the fifth and final season of Amazon’s Transparent, he stars opposite Edie Falco in Lynn Shelton’s Outside in. The latter is getting an awards push for both Falco and Duplass by distributors Netflix and The Orchard. Next up for him is a role in the Tatiana Maslany-starring indie Pink Wall.

Other recent acting credits include Beatriz at Dinner, Landline and recurring roles on TBS’ Search Party and Hulu’s The Mindy Project.

He continues to be repped by ICM Partners and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.