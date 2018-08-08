In his classic role as George Costanza on Seinfeld, actor Jason Alexander had to portray a man who was a bit chicken. Now, he’s taken that to heart in his new role as a spokesman for KFC.

Alexander has become the latest celebrity to don the white suit and appear as KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders in the chain’s advertisements.

The Louisville-based fried chicken chain enlisted Alexander to tout its $20 Fill Ups. This is the second go-round with KFC for Alexander, who also did an ad series in 2002 for the company.

KFC’s advertising with Alexander started running on Monday. “As the son of two working parents, there were plenty of dinner times when a bucket of chicken and all the fixins saved the day,” Alexander said in a KFC release. “It’s been fun to combine my personal love for KFC with my sitcom experience into a new take on the role of Colonel Sanders.”

Alexander joins past Col. Sanders celebrity impersonators like Jim Gaffigan, Rob Riggle, Vincent Kartheister and Reba McEntire.