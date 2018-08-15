Jane Lynch is returning to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She is set to reprise her guest-starring role of Sophie Lennon in two episodes of the praised Amazon comedy series’ upcoming second season. Lynch appeared in Episode 7 of Mrs. Maisel’s freshman season, earning a nomination for an outstanding guest actor in a comedy series. It is one of two Emmy noms for Lynch this year, along with an outstanding host for a reality-competition program one for Hollywood Game Night.

Lynch’s Sophie Lennon is the top female comedian in New York, whom Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is vying to perform an opening set for.

Mrs. Maisel scored a total of 14 Emmy noms for its first season last month, including best comedy series, lead comedy actress Brosnahan, supporting actress Alex Borstein, supporting actor Tony Shalhoub and guest comedy actress Lynch.

Written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1958 New York City housewife whose perfect life suddenly takes an unexpected turn when her perfect husband leaves, and Midge is left to chart a new course. She discovers a previously unknown talent – stand-up comedy.

Lynch is a four-time Emmy winner, including one statuette for Glee and two for Hollywood Game Night. She is repped by Domain.