Suburgatory alumna Jane Levy has been cast opposite Renée Zellweger in What/If, a social thriller anthology drama series for Netflix from Revenge and Swingtown creator Mike Kelley.

Written by Kelley, directed by Phillip Noyce and produced by Page Fright, Atlas Entertainment and Compari Entertainment, a division of Robert Zemeckis’ ImageMovers, in association with Warner Bros. Television, What/If explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things. Each season will tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.

Levy will play Lisa in the 10-episode series.

What/If was created by Kelley and further developed into a series by Kelley and his producing partner Melissa Loy and Atlas Entertainment’s Alex Gartner. Kelley serves as creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer. Kelley and Loy executive produce with Gartner and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven, and Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke for Compari Entertainment. Compari’s Jackie Levine is co-executive producer.

Levy became know for her starring role as Tessa Altman on all three seasons of ABC’s Suburgatory and can currently be seen in a lead role on Hulu’s Castle Rock. She’s repped by Gersh.