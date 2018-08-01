EXCLUSIVE: The Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler is to topline horror film Hunting Season.

I hear Sigler, who played Meadow Sopranos in the hit HBO mob drama, is to play Abby, a street-smart social worker in the thriller, directed by Rebound and The Ice Cream Truck director Megan Freels Johnston.

She will work alongside Being Human and Knight Rider actress Deanna Russo, who plays desperate single woman Piper. When Piper goes away for a romantic weekend in a hunting lodge with her dashing new boyfriend James, played by Firefly’s Sean Maher, things don’t go according to plan. Abby must track down her roommate before it’s too late. However, she isn’t being chased by a psycho killer in the woods but the 1%. X-Men and Insidious star Bruce Davison plays James’ father, a wealthy “hunter”, whose desires have gone beyond big game.

Harold and Kumar’s Paula Graces and United States of Tara’s Hilary Barraford also star with the latter exec producing. It is produced by Freels Johnson’s Look At Me Films, which was responsible for Rebound and The Ice Cream Truck as well as Sundance short Sparks. It is set to shoot later this fall.

Sigler is repped by APA and John Carrabino Management