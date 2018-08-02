Actor JJ Feild has secured the role of Roy Luns in the James Mangold-directed biopic about the battle between Ford and Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship, which is set up at 20th Century Fox. Christian Bale and Matt Damon topline the pic which follows the true story of automotive visionary Carroll Shelby (Damon), British driver Ken Miles (Bale) and a team of American engineers and designers who were dispatched by Ford with the mission of building from scratch a new race car to defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the iconic Le Mans race. Feild’s Roy Luns is the British head of Ford Advanced vehicles in England and the right hand man and confidant to Enzo Ferrari. Chernin Entertainment is producing. Feild appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger and starred in AMC’s Turn: Washington’s Spies series. He’s repped by Paradigm, Mosaic, and Bloom, Hergott, Diemer, Rosenthal.

Melis + Dainon

Lost alum Elizabeth Mitchell has joined Ellen Burstyn and James Caan in the romantic comedy Welcome to Pine Grove!, from director Michael Lembeck. Based on a story by Harrison Powell, one of the film’s producers, the film centers on Helen Wilson (Burstyn), an independent widow who reluctantly moves into the Pine Grove Senior Community after accidentally setting her home on fire. At Pine Grove, Wilson realizes that it is like being in high school all over again. Mitchell will play Helen’s daughter Laura, a successful real estate agent with a complicated relationship with her mother. Her controlling nature hides her heartfelt worry for Helen’s well-being. Donald Martin scripted the film, which is being produced by Astute Films’ Powell, Dominique Telson, and Fred Bernstein Rick Jackson is the executive producer. Mitchell, who recently recurred on the Syfy (now Amazon) series The Expanse, is repped by Paradigm and LINK Entertainment.