With crowns all the rage, The Late Late Show with James Corden pulled a royal flush last night with its fake commercial for Lizzie & The Duke, a faux-cop drama tapping into the latest British Invasion with a special appearance by ex-Doctor Who himself, Matt Smith.

Watch the video above.

Smith, of The Crown, plays a crimefighting, by-the-book Prince Philip, who is teamed by the gruff Chief McDaniels (Terry Crews) with the tough, anything-goes Queen Elizabeth (Corden, doing his best Monty Pythonesque high-voiced British woman).

Thus, Lizzie & The Duke.

“Let’s go teach these ghastly ruffians some manners,” says Corden’s Lizzie to the young prince.

In true ’70s cop drama style, the faux commercial features a narrator setting things in motion with a very serious sounding set-up: “Crime is a cancer and its cure is a new breed of cop.”

“When monarchy meets anarchy, you get Lizzie and the Duke.” Take a look at the clip above.