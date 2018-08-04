James “L.B.” Bonner, who appeared on the TLC series “My 600-lb Life,” has died. He was 30 and died from an apparent gunshot wound.

The network confirmed the news today. “TLC was deeply saddened to hear of LB’s passing and is honored to have shared his honest and courageous story on My 600-lb Life,” the company statement said. “On the show, viewers saw LB struggle with obesity following a tragic accident that claimed his right leg. Even though he once weighed 650 pounds, LB’s hard work and dedication helped get him in the 200-pound range.”

How Bonner died is unclear. A police report obtained by TMZ indicates Bonner was found in a park in Lexington, South Carolina with a gunshot wound. Another news outlet reported that police were called to his home on Thursday morning.

Bonner posted a status on his Facebook page Thursday where he openly thanked loved ones for their “support through [his] journey,” despite “demons” he had faced.