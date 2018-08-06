Two years ago Showtime closed a 20-episode order for the limited series Purity starring Daniel Craig and based on the book of the same name from author Jonathan Franzen. Todd Field and Scott Rudin were set to produce with Field directing all 20 hours.

So what ever happened to it? Turns out 007 got in the way when Craig returned to pre-production on that film. Showtime president of programming Gary Levine provided the update about the series being on hold. Craig reportedly remains interested and in a recent New York Times interview Franzen said he pitched a shorter version of the show versus the original 20 episodes in order to accommodate the actor’s schedule.

Franzen and David Hare were set to adapt what was a very ambitious, complex story about youthful idealism, extreme loyalty and cold-blooded murder, featuring characters both hungry for the truth and desperate to hide it. From STASI offspring to Oakland anarchists, Franzen tracks his characters’ landscapes from East Berlin and the Bolivian jungle to East Harlem walk-ups and the California Redwoods in a decades-spanning tragicomedy that builds to a contemporary climax. The book centers on Pip, a young American woman who does not know who she is, and Andreas Wolf, a charismatic German provocateur, played by Craig. He heads a South America-based organization that traffics in all the secrets of the world where Pip gets an internship in search of her identity.