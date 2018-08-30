Stranger Things and upcoming Predator star Jake Busey, Matt Steele, Nicole Sullivan, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Jayson Bernard, Jason Stuart and Timothy Issac Brundidge have been announced as the cast for the indie high school comedy feature Divos!.

Ryan Patrick Bartley will make his feature directorial debut from a screenplay by Steele. Jayson Bernard and Roberto Rosario Jr. of J&R Productions are producing along with In The Basement Entertainment. The film is executive produced by Bernard.

In Divos! Ricky Redmond (Steele) is South Hamilton High School’s musical stage star whose turf is encroached upon in his senior year when the school’s baseball MVP Josh Kelly (Brundidge) gives him a run at auditions. ​Mustering up some team spirit, Ricky takes Josh under his wing to teach the rookie actor the ins and outs of being a teenage divo — or male diva. The tables turn and soon Josh attempts to sabotage Ricky’s school stardom.

Busey will play Mr. Kelly, Josh’s father, a sports helicopter parent intent on steering his son away from an acting career. MadTV alum Sullivan will portray Candy, Ricky’s eccentric single mother. Winokur will play Sister Hartt, an overworked nun who heads the choral department. Bernard is English teacher Mr. Aubrey, who has the power to cast who he wants in the high school productions. Stuart will play Berry Cruise, who shares a ride with the teens they will not soon forget.

Rounding out the cast are Luis Avila, Julia Bond, Chris Schermerhorn, Daniel Kim, Quinn Lozar, Josh Schechter and Cougar MacDowell.