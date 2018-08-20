EXCLUSIVE: Jaime Camil (Jane The Virgin) and Sandra Echeverria (Savages) are leading cast in English and Spanish-language comedy My Boyfriend’s Meds.

Production is underway in Mexico on the pic which is being made by Lionsgate and Televisa JV Pantelion, Hands Of Stone producer Fuego Films and Mexican outfit Traziende.

Also starring are Brian Baumgartner (Foxcatcher), Ana Belena (Sangre De Mi Tierra), Kevin Holt (Luis Miguel: La Serie), Daniel Tovar (Waking Up With You), Pamela Almaza (Guerra De Idolos), Juan Soler (Marido En Alquiler), James Maslow (Big Time Rush), Brooke Shields (Mr. Pickles) and Seinfeld star Jason Alexander.

Argentinian filmmaker Diego Kaplan (Desire) is directing from a screenplay by Gary Marks (The Music Never Stopped) and Randi Mayem Singer (Mrs. Doubtfire). Producers are Pantelion and Fuego Films’ Jay Weisleder and Ben Silverman, former NBC Entertainment co-chair and producer on The Office, Ugly Betty and Jane The Virgin. Executive producers are Camil and Traziende Films’ Leo Zimbron and Monica Vargas.

In the pic, Echeverria plays Jess, a talented, high-powered marketing executive who falls for Hank (Camil), a charming mattress store owner she meets while shopping for a new mattress. When the two go on a surprise trip to an island resort, Hank forgets to bring the prescription medicine he takes for a string of disorders, meaning he is no longer able to control his various symptoms.

Camil plays Gina Rodriguez’s father on hit CW series Jane The Virgin and recently voiced the character of Chupacabra in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. Echeverría recently starred in comedy Mas Sabe El Diablo Por Viejo and Telemundo series La Querida Del Centauro and voiced the character of Maria in The Secret Life of Pets.

Pantelion recently teamed up with MGM and 3Pas Studios on remake Overboard with Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris and Eva Longoria. Fuego is developing a biopic of baseball star Roberto Clemente from O.J.: Made In America director Ezra Edelman. Traziende’s recent releases include American Curious, Cómo Cortar A Tu Patán and Más Sabe El Diablo Por Viejo with up-comers including Como Novio De Pueblo. Camil’s reps include Zero Gravity Management