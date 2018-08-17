Jafar Panahi’s drama 3 Faces, which won the best screenplay award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, is getting a theatrical release in the U.S. after Kino Lorber picked up the feature.

The company will roll out the film, which stars Panahi and Behnaz Jafari, in theaters in March 2019 followed by a VOD and home vide release.

The film is set to have its North American premiere at next month’s Toronto International Film Festival and will have its U.S. premiere at the New York Film Festival.

3 Faces stars Panahi and Behnaz Jafari, both playing themselves, as they travel to the rural northwest of Iran after receiving a plea for help from a girl whose family has forbid her from attending a drama conservatory in Tehran. Amusing encounters abound, but they soon discover that the local hospitality is rivaled by a desire to protect age-old traditions.

It is Panahi’s fourth feature that he has made while under a 20-year ban imposed by the Iranian government since 2010. Kino Lorber previously released some of his other internationally-acclaimed films, including Taxi (2015) and This Is Not a Film (2012), which he partially shot on his iPhone while under house arrest. His debut feature The White Balloon won the Caméra d’Or at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival. The deal was negotiated by Kino Lorber Senior Vice President Wendy Lidell and Celluloid Dreams Vice President Charlotte Mickie.

“This deceptively simple but subtly complex film sneaks up on you with its profound humanism. Jafar Panahi is arguably the most important Iranian filmmaker at work today and in the pantheon of greatest filmmakers worldwide., We’re confident American audiences will savor 3 Faces as his best film in years,” said Lidell.