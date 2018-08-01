J.J. Abrams has stepped into the lion’s den known as — beware, sir — and the Star Wars: Episode IX producer’s first missive name-checks some heavy hitters.

Here’s how Abrams chose to launch himself into the Twittersphere:

Bittersweet starting this next chapter without Carrie, but thanks to an extraordinary cast and crew, we are ready to go. Grateful for @rianjohnson and special thanks to George Lucas for creating this incredible world and beginning a story of which we are lucky to be a part. #IX pic.twitter.com/FOfnGwVut5 — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) August 1, 2018

As Abrams dips a toe into the microblog site that has claimed its share of victims, it’s solid that he calls out the man behind the Star Wars phenomenon. Lucas sold the rights to his universe to Disney in the $4 billion Lucasfilm deal of 2012, and the Bob Iger-led company has moved on with its Star Wars films and a pair of stand-alone spinoffs..

Carrie Fisher will appear in the new film via unused footage from The Force Awakens, along with the original trilogy’s Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams. The main cast from The Last Jedi also is back for the otherwise untitled Episode IX: Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo and Fisher’s daughter, Bille Lourd.

John Williams, who has scored every chapter in the Star Wars saga, also will return for the next installment, which opens December 20, 2019.