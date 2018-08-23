In a competitive situation, ITV Studios America has acquired the rights to Nina Sadowsky’s novel The Burial Society to develop as a television series with Scream producer Cathy Konrad and Epidemic Pictures and Management’s Darryl Taja (The Perfect Guy).

The Burial Society, published by Ballantine/Random House in January, is the first in a series of books about a mysterious, damaged, but highly-skilled woman, Catherine (with no last name), who rescues people from intolerable, abusive and dangerous situations. Her dark-net based “witness protection program”, The Burial Society, is the last hope for people who desperately need to disappear.

Konrad, who brought the project to the studio, and Taja will executive produce the project alongside Sadowsky.

Sadowsky, who has a multi-book deal with Ballantine/Random House Publishing, most recently developed a TV adaptation of her debut thriller novel, Just Fall, with Starz, which acquired the rights to the book preemptively, last year. Sadowsky is a former attorney, who has produced such features as The Wedding Planner. Additionally, she teaches script development and producing at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts.

Konrad served as executive producer on the Scream franchise films and MTV’s Scream: The TV Series. She also executive produced CBS’ Zoo, Vegas and ABC’s Men in Trees.

Sadowsky is repped by Gersh, attorney Marcy Morris, and Darryl Taja at Epidemic Pictures and Management.