ITV Chief Executive Carolyn McCall is set to give a keynote address at Mipcom in October.

The boss of the British commercial broadcaster will speak as part of the Cannes event’s Media Mastermind line-up and will address delegates on Monday October 15 at 11:30am.

The former Easyjet boss will outline ITV’s new ‘More than TV’ strategy and explain how the company is looking to grow UK and international productions. In her first appearance at Mipcom, she will also explain how ITV will work with talent and creative teams around the world to produce shows for its own network and third party broadcasters and platforms.

Elsewhere at the event, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel will be given an award, while Insecure creator Issa Rae is MIPCOM 2018 Personality of the Year. Other speakers include AMC Networks President and CEO Josh Sapan, BBC Studios CEO Tim Davie, celebrity chef and TV host Jamie Oliver and Kay Madati, Vice President and Global Head of Content Partnerships at Twitter.

The festival runs October 15 – 18.