So now we know at least one of the way’s “Dennis” will appear in some episodes of FXX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia this season. And yes, it’s a bit disturbing.

Take a look at the series’ official trailer above, released today. The 13th season premieres on FXX Sept. 5.

Along with Rob McElhenney’s incredibly buff new body – yes, this is the same guy who gained a ton a few seasons back just for some “Fat Mac” laughs – the new trailer includes footage of the buzzed-about Dennis sex doll that apparently will stand in on occasion for Glenn Howerton, the actor (and Sunny co-creator) whose NBC sitcom A.P. Bio has been renewed for a second season. (The character – not the doll – is expected to appear in more than half of the new episodes).

Some other things we learn in the trailer: Dee (Kaitlin Olson) may or may not support Time’s Up (she enters a sexual harassment seminar chanting the phrase and ready to party); Charlie (Charlie Day) does a wicked Kramer impression; and Frank (Danny DeVito) uses a glue gun and lemon juice to close up some gruesome facial wounds.

As for Mac’s new body, McElhenney suggested at TCA this month that the physique plays on the TV trope of shirtless studs, and it certainly fits in with the newly-out character’s taking part in Philly’s gay pride parade (“Mac Finds His Pride” is the title of a Season 13 episode).

