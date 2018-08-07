Under a new long-term deal between Ion Media and NBCUniversal Television Distribution, the first five seasons of Dick Wolf drama Chicago P.D. will air on Ion Television starting in early 2019.

The deal also will bring all three Law & Order franchises to the Ion airwaves. Season 17 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will be added to Ion’s lineup in the fall. Earlier seasons have averaged 1.24 million viewers on Saturday nights.

Ion will also have the option for future seasons of Chicago P.D., which is a top-10 broadcast drama for NBC among adults 25 to 54 and 18 to 49 and won its Wednesday night timeslot last season.

More procedural in nature than Dick Wolf’s other Chicago entries, P.D. has been the most successful show in the franchise in terms of off-market sales, with deals with USA and Oxygen as well as Fox TV stations.

“ION is pleased to add another one of television’s most-watched shows to its stable,” said Brandon Burgess, Chairman and CEO of Ion Media. “The addition of this compelling new series and renewal of an iconic TV franchise further demonstrates our commitment to building on our multi-network and multi-platform expansion strategy over the next five years, and is another success story in our longstanding relationship with NBCUniversal.”

Ion Television also airs broadcast mainstays like NCIS: Los Angeles, Blue Bloods, Criminal Minds and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. It also has scripted originals such as the series Private Eyes, plus a roster of made-for-TV holiday movies.

Chicago P.D. is produced by Wolf Entertainment in association with Universal Television. It was created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead and developed by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt. In addition to Wolf, Haas and Brandt, executive producers include Rick Eid, who succeeded Olmstead as showrunner, Peter Jankowski, Arthur Forney and Terry Miller.