A two-hour documentary called Inside the Manson Cult: The Lost Tapes has been set for a Sept. 17 debut on Fox, the network announced, also releasing a teaser featuring audio of Manson.

The crime doc, produced by Naked Television and narrated by Liev Schreiber, will include new and archival interviews with former Manson cult members. Included will be an exclusive prison interview with Bobby Beausoleil, who is serving a life sentence for a murder he committed in association with the Manson family.

Fox said the special was culled from more than 100 hours of footage.

“The Manson murders are some of history’s most shocking and grisly crimes,” said Rob Wade, Fox’s President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials. “The Lost Tapes offers incredible insight into how such unsuspecting people fell under Manson’s demonic spell, and how so many of them committed such heinous acts.”

Executive producer Simon Andreae said the “extraordinary cache of material takes us right inside the Manson family home at the very time the crimes were committed,” adding, “The footage shows – in real time – how the cult members were brainwashed under Manson’s influence.”

In the promo, Manson can be heard saying, “I’ve been laying up here paying for your sins for 2000 years. How many times have I gotta pay for your sins? I’m getting tired, I’m getting tired.” The Fox special comes 10 months after Manson’s death in prison.

New or archival interviews include former cult members Catherine “Gypsy” Share and Dianne “Snake” Lake, as well as key people involved in the Manson case such as prosecutor Stephen Kay and FBI criminal profiler John Douglas.

The special is produced by Naked Television, with Simon Andreae, Hugh Ballantyne and Richard Dale serving as executive producers, along with Allan Gaba and Dean Egnater.

Inside The Manson Cult: The Lost Tapes airs Monday, Sept. 17, 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.