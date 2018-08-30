EXCLUSIVE: UK filmmaker Peter Strickland returns to the Toronto Film Festival for a third time with In Fabric, an ominous creeper set amid a winter sale at a department store. The pic from the director behind previous TIFF debuts Berberian Sound Studio and The Duke of Burgundy will have its world premiere in the fest’s Midnight Madness section on September 7.

The movie is at it’s heart a ghost story that revolves around a group of store customers who become cursed by a scarlet dress. The cast includes Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Gwendoline Christie; Jean-Baptiste’s encounter with the eerie sales staffer (Fatma Mohamed) in the exclusive first look above shows off Strickland’s gift of finding the macabre in the mundane. Hayley Squires, Leo Bill, Julian Barrett and Steve Oram also star.

Strickland’s film is part of an especially robust Midnight section at Toronto this year. The sidebar opens with the world premiere of Shane Black’s The Predator and features the new Halloween directed by David Gordon Green and starring Jamie Lee Curtis. The section aslo features a couple of Cannes buzz titles: Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmidt’s Diamantino and Gaspar Noé’s Climax.

Check out the In Fabric clip above.