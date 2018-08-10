Imax has unveiled details for its Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Film Festival, an event that will feature screenings of all 20 MCU movies beginning August 30 across many of the company’s large-format screens in the U.S. and Canada.

The screenings will include three films that never got the Imax treatment in their first theatrical go-round: Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk and Captain America: The First Avenger.

All 20 films will be shown in their release order over the first five days of the marathon, followed by two theme days, “Origins” (Iron Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther and Doctor Strange) and “Team-Ups” (Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2, Captain America: Civil War, The Avengers and Avengers: Infinity War). The run will conclude September sixth with two films chosen by fan vote via Twitter.

Only 2 films can close out the final day of our #MarvelStudios10FilmFest. And we’re giving YOU the power to choose. — IMAX (@IMAX) August 10, 2018

“We knew we wanted to go big to celebrate 10 years of Marvel Studios, and you can’t get any bigger than Imax,” Marvel president and producer Kevin Feige said in announcing the event, put on in conjunction with Marvel and Disney. “This is an incredible celebration for fans. They will be able to see all of Marvel Studios’ films back-to-back and really be immersed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Marvel has been celebrating the 10 years since kicking off its mega-successful MCU franchise with Iron Man in 2008, including everything from sweepstakes to collectibles and even a 10-year class photo.