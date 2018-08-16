Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment has promoted Karen Lunder to EVP Production, overseeing film development and production.

Lunder joined Imagine a year ago as a senior motion picture executive under Imagine Entertainment president Erica Huggins. Lunder will now become the company’s top film development/production executive following Huggins’ recent departure to become president of Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door production company.

Since joining Imagine from FilmNation Entertainment, Lunder executive produced and oversaw production on Lionsgate’s The Spy Who Dumped Me, starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, and is also overseeing Andrew Adamson’s upcoming adaptation of Curious George and David Gordon Green’s reboot of Friday Night Lights, both for Universal.

“Karen is an exceptional creative force who seamlessly navigates between varying genres and budgets,” said Grazer and Howard. “She has great taste in material, unique vision, and is the consummate collaborator. We are excited for her to lead us in this new direction.”

Imagine’s in-house development slate since it transitioned to indie status includes book-to-screen pics Hillbilly Elegy, being adapted by Vanessa Taylor, A Journey of a Thousand Miles being adapted by Michelle and Kieran Mulroney; and Tick, Tick…Boom!, the play adaptation which is set up as Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut.

At FilmNation, Lunder was EVP Production and exec produced the Oscar-nominated Arrival and the Michael Keaton-starrer The Founder. She also produced Fox Searchlight’s Gifted and co-produced Eye in the Sky starring Helen Mirren.

She previously was president of production at Gil Netter Productions (The Blind Side) and headed development at Landscape Entertainment.