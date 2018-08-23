EXCLUSIVE: Imagine Documentaries and White Horse Pictures have entered into a multi-year, non-exclusive partnership. The arrangement was brokered by Imagine Entertainment Co-Chairman Michael Rosenberg, Imagine Documentaries President Justin Wilkes and White Horse Pictures Chairman Nigel Sinclair and President Nicholas Ferrall.

Jeff Lipsky

They will generate documentaries, which Wilkes will oversee with White Horse’s Docu head Jeanne Elfant-Festa and partner Cassidy Hartmann. Imagine’s expansion into docus was initiated by co-chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

“Brian, Ron and I have had a long and successful relationship with award-winning producer Nigel Sinclair and White Horse, from the film Rush to the documentary The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years and now on our documentary on world renowned tenor Luciano Pavarotti, which is currently in production. We are excited for this opportunity and to be working together in this newly formed partnership,” said Rosenberg.

Said Sinclair: “We have had a great journey with Brian, Ron and Michael. Pavarotti is now our fourth collaboration, and we are very excited to work with Justin and continue our success together.”

Abramorama

Hartmann and Elfant-Festa are currently in production on Roger Ross Williams’ Untitled Apollo Theater Documentary. Elfant-Festa and Sinclair are working with Imagine on the Ron Howard-directed Pavarotti, and Ferrall is leading the Untitled Tupac Shakur Documentary.

With the recent announcement of the New York-based doc group, Imagine has been expanding its footprint in the premium documentary film and non-scripted TV space. Beyond The Beatles docu that Howard directed, they’ve over the years made Jay Z’s Made in America, Prophet’s Prey, Katy Perry: Part of Me, Inside Deep Throat, and Beyond The Mat. In addition to Pavarotti, the company is currently responsible for the hit National Geographic hybrid series Mars and Breakthrough.