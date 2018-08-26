The 33rd annual Imagen Awards were announced Saturday night in Los Angeles at the JW Marriott. Netflix’s One Day at a Time and Pixar’s Coco topped the list of winners.

The Imagen Awards are presented by the Imagen Foundation, an organization which encourages and champions the positive portrayal of Latinos in entertainment. One Day at a Time took the award for Best Primetime Program as well as Best Actress in Television for Justina Machado. Coco took the trophy for Best Feature Film and Best Director for Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina.

Other winners included Overboard stars Eugenio Derbez and Eva Longoria as well as a tie for Best Supporting Actress in television for Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Stephanie Beatriz and Suits actress Gina Torres.

Read the complete list of winners below.

Best Feature Film: Coco (Disney Pixar)

Best Director: Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina, Coco (Disney Pixar)

Best Actor – Feature Film: Eugenio Derbez, Overboard (3Pas Studios and Pantelion, Lionsgate MGM)

Best Actress – Feature Film: Eva Longoria, Overboard (3Pas Studios and Pantelion, Lionsgate MGM)

Best Primetime Program – Drama: Station 19 (ABC; ABC Studios)

Best Primetime Program – Comedy: One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Best Primetime Program – Specials, Movies & Mini-Series: The Long Road Home (National Geographic; Phoenix Pictures, Finngate Television, and Fuzzy Door for National Geographic)

Best Actor – Television: E.J. Bonilla, The Long Road Home (National Geographic; Phoenix Pictures, Finngate Television, and Fuzzy Door for National Geographic)

Best Actress – Television: Justina Machado, One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor – Television: Jorge Diaz, The Long Road Home (National Geographic; Phoenix Pictures, Finngate Television, and Fuzzy Door for National Geographic)

Best Supporting Actress – Television (TIE):

Stephanie Beatriz, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox; Universal Television, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment)

Gina Torres, Suits (USA Network; Universal Cable Productions)

Best Young Actor – Television: Jenna Ortega, Stuck in the Middle (Disney Channel; Horizon Productions, Inc.)

Best Variety or Reality Show: Pati’s Mexican Table (WETA/American Public Television; Co-production of Mexican Table LLC, WETA Washington DC, and FRANK)

Best Children’s Programming: Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior; Disney Television Animation)

Best Documentary: The Pushouts (Curious Matters, LLC)

Best Informational Program (Local or National): Noticias Telemundo: “Nuestra Gente Extraordinaria” (Telemundo Network)

Best Short-Form Non-Fiction Program: ESPN Features – SC Reportajes – “Hoops Sagrado” (ESPN Deportes; ESPN)

Best On-Air Advertising: Broken Crayons (brokencrayons.us; Republica)