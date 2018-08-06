“We haven’t decided yet,” Showtime boss David Nevins said Monday about whether there will be a Season 3 for I’m Dying Up Here, the network’s original series that follows the 1970s Hollywood stand-up scene.

Created by Dave Flebotte and based on William Knoedelseder nonfiction book, I’m Dying Up Here stars Melissa Leo, Ari Graynor, Clark Duke, Michael Angarano, RJ Cyler, Andrew Santino, Erik Griffin, Al Madrigal and Jake Lacy.

Among the actors set to recur in season-long arcs are Xosha Roquemore, Nicole Ari Parker, Stefania LaVie Owen and Brad Garrett as comedy legend Roy Martin, who arrives on the scene and drops bombs and wisdom on the comics at Goldie’s.

Flebotte executive produces with Jim Carrey, Michael Aguilar, Christina Wayne, Cindy Chupack, Adam Davidson and Endemol Shine Studio.