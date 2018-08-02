Annapurna has dropped an emotional teaser to Oscar winner Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk, the film based on the novel by James Baldwin in celebration of what would have been the 94th birthday of the revered author.

In the video, a voiceover of Baldwin is heard saying, “there are days when you wonder what your role is in this country. And what your future is in it. This is one of them,” and “the things that tormented me the most were the very things that connected me with all the people who are alive… I’ll tell you a story, if I may.”

Adapted from Baldwin 1974 novel of the same name, the story is about a newly engaged Harlem woman who races against the clock to prove her lover’s innocence while pregnant with their first child.

Jenkins’ Moonlight followup stars Kiki Layne, Stephan James, Colman Domingo, Brian Tyree Henry, Teyonah Parris, Finn Wittrock, Dave Franco, Ed Skrein and Regina King.

The feature, which is set to have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, is produced by Jenkins’ Pastel production banner, Brad Pitt’s company Plan B alongside Annapurna Pictures which also financed the film.