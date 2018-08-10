IDW Entertainment president David Ozer is stepping down. His exit was announced Friday by Kerry McCluggage, CEO of IDW Entertainment parent company IDW Media Holdings, who says Ozer will be leaving the company to become an independent producer.

“David has been with IDW Entertainment from the beginning and, along with his team, helped build IDW Entertainment into a thriving independent production company and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” said McCluggage in a statement. “We look forward to building on the solid foundation of our entertainment division by developing and delivering even more quality productions to the television and film markets.”

“This was a difficult decision to make, as I am extremely proud of what we have achieved with IDW Entertainment, but also incredibly excited by the opportunities in the independent producing market today,” added Ozer.

Ozer’s exit comes at a busy time for the company. IDW Entertainment is behind the critically-acclaimed Wynonna Earp series, which was recently renewed for a fourth season at Syfy; drama Locke & Key, which recently received a 10-episode series order at Netflix; and Netflix’s upcoming vampire drama series V-Wars, based on Jonathan Maberry’s bestselling book, with High Park Entertainment.