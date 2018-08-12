UPDATE 6:34AM PST: Elba continues to have fun with this one. He has just issued another cryptic tweet, which could be interpreted as pouring water on the speculation. ‘Don’t believe the HYPE,’ is the latest message,

PREVIOUS 5:48 AM PST: Idris Elba has given a cryptic and playful update after a week of renewed speculation about him becoming the next James Bond.

‘My name’s Elba, Idris Elba’ the actor tweeted following widespread media pick-up this week of a British tabloid report that Bond producer Barbara Broccoli told director Antoine Fuqua “it is time” for a non-white actor to star as 007.

Elba has been in the ‘next Bond’ conversation for years. But sourcing on the topic has been largely speculative and the widespread pick-up this week was somewhat surprising. Bond producer Eon has been shtum on the subject to date.

Bond 25 is expected to be Daniel Craig’s last. When I spoke to Elba earlier this year he told me he had never been approached for the part. He admitted Bond was a “pinnacle role” but said the speculation had become a “farce” which he was now “numb” to. Numb, but not entirely immune it would seem in light of today’s message.