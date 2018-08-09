Idris Elba is attached to star and produce Ghetto Cowboy, a film based on the eponymous novel by Greg Neri. Ricky Staub is directing the pic, which is his first directorial feature. Staub also penned the screenplay with Dan Walser.

The story follows 15-year-old Cole who is forced to live with his estranged father Harp (Elba) in North Philadelphia, where despite the surrounding poverty and violence, he discovers the redemptive world of urban horseback riding.

Elba, who was recently seen on the big screen in Disney/ Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, is producing the drama via his Green Door Pictures shingle, along with Jeff Waxman, Jen Madeloff, Sam Mercer, Tegan Jones and Walser.

Elba marked his directorial debut with the Sundance film, Yardie, and was recently announced as the main villain in Fast and Furious spinoff, Hobbs and Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

