ICM Partners has promoted Celestine Au and Madeline Feder to agents in the Talent Department and Viviane Telio to agent in the Motion Picture Literary department, from their previous positions as coordinators. Au and Feder will report to Talent Department partners and co-heads Lorrie Bartlett, Dar Rollins and Adam Schweitzer. Telio will report to MP Lit partners and co-heads Spencer Baumgarten, Harley Copen and Doug MacLaren. Their positions are effective immediately.

Au began her career at ICM in 2015, spending two years as a Talent Department assistant before being promoted to Talent Department coordinator last year. Au was recognized as one of Variety’s 10 Assistants to Watch in 2017 and is part of Time’s Up Next Gen. She was born in Hong Kong and raised in Shanghai before moving to America to attend UCLA where she completed 12 internships during her tenure and graduated with a degree in Communication Studies. She is fluent in Mandarin and has traveled to China with ICM agents and acted as an interpreter on several occasions, helping the team close deals and sign clients.

Feder interned at ICM Partners immediately following high school for legendary talent agent Toni Howard. After attending the American University of Paris, where she received a dual degree in International Business and International Film Studies, Feder, who is fluent in French, worked for the Cannes Film Festival / Marche du Film. She then returned to ICM where she again worked for Howard. After a year and a half, Feder was promoted to coordinator. Feder is originally from Los Angeles.

“Celestine and Madeline have been vital contributors to the growth of the Talent Department over the past few years, going above and beyond on behalf of our clients and our team. These promotions are a natural extension of the work they are doing and we anticipate a seamless transition,” partners and department co-heads Schweitzer, Bartlett and Rollins, said.

Telio began her career at JP Morgan Securities after graduating from Tulane University in 2010 with a degree in Finance. She then transitioned to the entertainment industry, joining CAA in 2014 where she worked in both the Talent and Motion Picture Literary departments. Telio moved to ICM Partners in 2017 as a coordinator in the Motion Picture Literary department and had a fast track to agent in only one year at the agency. Telio grew up in New Orleans.

“Viviane came to ICM Partners and immediately became an integral member of our department and the agency. She has proven to be a key component in a number of successful client initiatives and her future is very bright,” Baumgarten, Copen and MacLaren, partners and co-heads, Motion Picture Literary, said.