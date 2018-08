Chris Sawtelle, who has spent the past four years at Anonymous Content, has joined ICM Partners as an agent in the Motion Picture Literary department. He will be bringing clients with him but that list has not been finalized, we’re told.

Department co-heads Spencer Baumgarten, Harley Copen and Doug MacLaren just unveiled the hire.

Sawtelle was a talent manager at Anonymous. Before that, he worked as an assistant in the Motion Picture Talent department at CAA and at Brillstein Entertainment.