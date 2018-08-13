Sharknado star Ian Ziering has teamed with Hyperdrive Entertainment, Happy Trails Productions and Synergy Management to develop Festival Crusader with Ian Ziering, an unscripted travel adventure series about the world’s most outrageous festivals.

Festival Crusader would follow Ziering as he travels across America and around the globe to uncover which festivals are all the rage, and discover how the human interaction at these gatherings is so desirable in today’s isolating and increasingly digital environment. The series will track Ziering’s adventures and interactions as he throws himself into festivals of all descriptions – a Viking battle in Norway; a UFO celebration in Roswell; a drenching of rainbow colored dye in India; a pyro festival in Mexico; the annual redneck games in rural Pennsylvania; and more.

The project is currently being shopped, with the team targeting and meeting with a number of SVOD cable nets as well as OTT platforms.

Festival Crusader is executive produced by Hyperdrive Entertainment’s Adam Opitz, Jean-Pierre LaClette, and Rob Hampton; Happy Trails Productions’ Michael Branton; Glen Clarkson with Synergy Management; along with Ziering and iMan Productions.

“Our team couldn’t imagine a more perfect on-camera talent for this project,” said Opitz. “Ian’s been a true festival fan and globe-trekking adventurer for his entire life – he’s got the energy and curiosity to be the ideal host for this series.”

“Our modern world can keep us suspended in digital solitude,” added Ziering. “Too often we’re locked into our phones and screens. But here are these massive gatherings of humanity that celebrate our shared interests, and remind us why human interaction is so meaningful. I’m excited to dive into these immersive festivals, meet the participants, and find out what makes them tick.”

The project is packaged by Rebel Entertainment Partners, who rep both Hyperdrive Entertainment and iMan Productions.