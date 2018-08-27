EXCLUSIVE: Fans of Becca Fitzpatrick’s YA novel Hush, Hush have been waiting for this one with bated breath, and we can finally announce that the stars of Kellie Cyrus’ feature adaptation of the supernatural romance saga are Liana Liberato and Wolfgang Novogratz.

Liberato will play Nora Grey who, with her best friend Vee, are just trying to survive high school. But when Nora meets the otherworldly hottie, Patch Cipriano (Novogratz), things take a turn for the weird. Nora’s drawn to his brooding, bad boy charm, but knows he’s hiding something. That ‘something’ turns out to be that he’s a cursed supernatural being, and to survive he needs a human sacrifice. Nora quickly finds herself thrown into a whirlwind passion and a dangerous immortal battle. But not even that can get her out of gym class. Hush, Hush was a huge New York Times Bestseller for over 50 weeks and has sold five million-plus copies worldwide. All four books debuted as New York Times Bestsellers. Cyrus is directing from Peter Hutchings’ adaptation of the first installment.

Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra, and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures are producing, along with Irfaan Fredericks of Kalahari Film & Media. Fitzpatrick, Hutchings, Simon Swart, and Kalahari’s Michael S. Murphey are executive producing.

Liberato will next be seen as a lead in Hulu’s upcoming supernatural thriller Light as a Feather. She first garnered critical acclaim at the age of 14 for her performance in Trust opposite Clive Owen and Catherine Keener. She was last seen in Measure of a Man opposite Judy Greer, Luke Wilson, and Donald Sutherland; Maggie Betts’ Novitiate, opposite Melissa Leo and Margaret Qualley; and Marti Noxon’s To the Bone opposite Lily Collins and Keanu Reeves. Liana has also starred in studio features If I Stay opposite Chloe Moretz, and The Best of Me opposite James Marsden and Michelle Monaghan.

Novogratz will appear in the upcoming Karen Maine feature Yes God Yes opposite Natalia Dyer. He recently wrapped the Black Label feature, Sierra Burgess is a Loser as well as Netflix’s upcoming The Last Summer. He can also be seen in Sam Levinson’s Neon/30West’s Assassination Nation, which premiered at Sundance this year and is headed to TIFF.

Liberato is repped by CAA and Management 360. Novogratz is repped by UTA and Management 360. Cyrus is repped by Paradigm and HertzbergMedia. Fitzpatrick is repped by Catherine Drayton at InkWell Management. BCDF is repped by Sheri Jeffrey at Hogan Lovells.