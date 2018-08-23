As Hurricane Lane moves in on Hawaii, the productions of Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. may be affected by the storm, but as of now, they are going to continue to shoot as planned.

CBS says that the safety of the cast and crew are the top priority and that they are “closely monitoring the situation” as the hurricane isn’t expected to hit Oahu until Thursday.

Hurricane Lane is currently headed towards Hawaii and is a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Wednesday, the Big Island as well as Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe are under a hurricane warning.

Hawaii Five-0 is set to premiere its ninth season on Sept. 28 and the debut of Magnum P.I. is set for Sept. 24.