Marvel’s Runaways returns to Hulu on December 21 — just in time for a little holiday binge-watching.

The series follows a group of teens who have left their homes and parents behind and are learning how to live on their own. Season 2 picks up almost immediately where the first season left off, with the runaway teens now on their own, taking refuge in an underground hostel, and having to fend for themselves.

Marvel’s Runaways is executive produced by series co-showrunners/writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (The O.C. and Gossip Girl) along with Marvel’s Head of Television Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger). It stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin and Allegra Acosta.

The new horror series Light As a Feather debuts on October 12. Created and executive produced by R. Lee Fleming Jr., the show explores what happens when five girls playing a game of Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board start dying off, forcing the survivors to figure out why they’re being targeted — and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own.

Light as a Feather stars Liana Liberato, Haley Ramm, Ajiona Alexus, Brianne Tju and Peyton List. It’s produced by AwesomenessTV, Wattpad and Kelsey Grammer’s Grammnet.