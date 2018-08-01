Hugh Dancy will join the previously announced Stockard Channing in this fall’s Roundabout Theatre production of Apologia, Alexi Kaye Campbell’s West End hit.

Also newly cast in the play is Megalyn Echikunwoke (of the upcoming feature Night School).

Performances of the play begin Thursday, September 27, with an official opening Tuesday, October 16. The limited engagement runs through December 16 at the Roundabout’s Off-Broadway Laura Pels Theatre.

Also announced for the cast today were Talene Monahon and John Tillinger. Daniel Aukin directs.

The production marks the New York debut of the play about a woman facing the repercussions of her past. Channing stars as Kristin Miller, a former radical activist and political protester turned art historian whose new memoir threatens to split her family apart.

Dancy, who will play the roles of Peter and Simon, starred as Will Graham on NBC’s Hannibal. He’s appeared on Broadway in Journey’s End and Venus In Fur. Most recently he played Cal on the Hulu series The Path, and will next be seen in the upcoming feature Late Night with Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson.

Echikunwoke, who will play Claire, will be seen in the upcoming feature Night School starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish. Other credits include Netflix’s Step Sisters, among others.