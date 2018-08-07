Netflix has slotted November 2, just four days ahead of the midterm elections, for the premiere of the sixth and final season of House of Cards. The internet TV network also released key art which is clearly an homage to Season 1 (see below), featuring Robin Wright seated as the U.S. President, as Kevin Spacey was in the first season.

The rebooted eight-episode final go-round of Netflix’s flagship drama will be led by Wright as the U.S. President following the exit of Spacey who was let go over sexual misconduct violations. She’ll be joined by major new cast additions Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear and Cody Fern.

They join fellow returning HoC cast members Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

The abbreviated sixth season will “bring closure of the show for fans” and bring back to work some 2,000 people in the Baltimore area whose livelihoods depend on the show, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in December. Production on Season 6 was suspended after the first allegations against Spacey surfaced in late October.

Created by Beau Willimon, House of Cards in 2013 became the first original online series to receive major nominations from the Primetime Emmy Awards. The series has received 53 Emmy nominations to date, with seven wins — including the first major Emmy for a streaming service for David Fincher’s win for “Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.” The series has received six Golden Globe nominations, and two wins, along with 11 Screen Actors Guild nominations with two wins; an AFI Award; four Writers Guild Award nominations, with one win; two BAFTA nominations; four Producers Guild Award nominations; two Directors Guild Award nominations; and a Peabody Award, among other honors.

House of Cards is produced by Donen/Fincher/Roth, with MRC as the studio, for Netflix.

Key art Season 6 below on left, and Season 1 on right.