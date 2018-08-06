Showtime president and CEO David Nevins said at TCA on Monday that Homeland‘s eighth season will be its last. “It’s not a cancellation,” asserted Nevins.

The Alex Gansa-Howard Gordon political thriller has won eight Emmys during its run including best drama in 2012, plus two best actress trophies for star Claire Danes.

In April, Danes told Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show that Homeland would end with Season 8, but this is the first official network confirmation of the decision. Homeland was renewed for Season 7 and Season 8 ahead of its sixth season.

“Alex Gansa will be bringing his show to its proper conclusion,” said Nevins this afternoon. “I can’t say how much it has meant to the acceleration of our brand and for me personally: It was the first series I greenlit.”

“Alex and Claire talked about this (with us) last season,” said Nevins, “Alex brought it in and Claire has been the mainstay. But the two of them finally made the decision.”

Gary Levine, Showtime president of programming said, “The show isn’t limping into the sunset,” saying that Homeland has “reinvented itself every year finding different world events that were eerie.”

No premiere date for the eighth and now final season has been set. Levine said when asked where the action will take place: “I don’t think anyone knows.”