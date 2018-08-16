Amazon Studios’ Julia Roberts-fronted TV drama Homecoming will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, leading the event’s TV line-up.

The psychological thriller, which is based on the eponymous podcast, will screen its first four episodes as part of TIFF’s Primetime series, which runs September 6 through September 16.

Elsewhere, Facebook Watch’s Sorry For Your Loss, which is created by Kit Steinkellner and directed by James Ponsoldt and explores the life of a young widow as she grieves the loss of her husband, will also screen four episodes.

International series include French sci-fi series Ad Vitam, about a collective suicide masterminded by seven teenagers that occurs after the world’s longest-living human being turns 169 years old, Eric Khoo’s horror Folklore: A Mother’s Love & Pob, which is a co-pro between Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore, and Noa Yedlin’s Israeli comedy Stockholm.

“Cinematic television has provided a new lane for the consumer’s experience of cinematic art,” said Michael Lerman, Primetime Programmer at TIFF. “These series not only push the boundaries of what can be presented, but also demonstrate how it can transcend culture, visual arts, and communications.”