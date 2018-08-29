Celebrity Juice star Holly Willoughby is to co-host the British version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Her appointment comes after it emerged that Ant McPartlin was set to take a break following personal issues. She will co-host the ITV Studios-produced jungle format with Declan Donnelly.

The reality show, which features celebrities vying to be crowned king or queen of the jungle, launches this fall on ITV.

Willoughby said, “I couldn’t be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure. I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery. These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit… Honestly, I’m a huge fan of I’m a Celebrity and actually feel like I’ve won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show. When is it a good time to tell Dec I’m scared of everything that moves?”

Donnelly said, “I am hugely grateful to Holly for agreeing to accompany me to Australia this year. She was at the top of my list and I’m thrilled she said yes. It will be a different kind of series but we will try our best to ensure it is no less fun and eventful for our loyal viewers. I am also pleased to hear Holly is scared of everything. I am almost stupidly excited at the thought of watching her during the eating trials.”

ITV’s Director of Television Kevin Lygo added, “Holly is a brilliant presenter with a wicked sense of humour who has always enjoyed a great friendship and rapport with Ant and Dec – I have no doubt she will take to jungle life, if not the critters, really quickly.”